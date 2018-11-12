Bankruptcy News
November 12, 2018 / 1:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's debt-laden IL&FS intimates steps to monetise certain assets

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Service (IL&FS) has initiated steps to explore the sale of certain assets, as it attempts to move forward on a restructuring plan for the wider group, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The firm said IL&FS’ board has decided to publicly solicit expressions of interest for its stakes in both IL&FS Securities Services, and ISSL Settlement & Transaction Services, which both play in the financial services space.

It added that any transactions however, would be subject to regulatory approvals. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta Editing by Euan Rocha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.