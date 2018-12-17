Financials
India's IL&FS to sell domestic road assets held by ITNL

MUMBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - India’s Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) said on Monday it had begun the sale of its domestic road assets within its IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd subsidiary.

IL&FS has initiated the process of divesting its stake in the road businesses as individual assets or as a portfolio of assets, it said in a statement.

The sale comprises of seven operating road projects based on an annuity or an annual income-based revenue model, eight toll road projects, four under construction projects and three other businesses, IL&FS added. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee Editing by Alexander Smith)

