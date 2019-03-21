Subsidiary of India's debt-laden IL&FS misses payment due to "insufficient funds"

MUMBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - India’s IL&FS Transportation Networks LTD said in a filing on Thursday that it missed some 209 mln rupees ($3 million) in principal and interest payments due on March 18 because of “insufficient funds.”

IL&FS Transportation Networks LTD is a subsidiary of India’s debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS), which the government took control of in October, citing the need to protect the country’s financial system and markets from a potential collapse.

IL&FS, which is looking to sell assets to pay off debts, said in December it had begun the sale of its domestic road assets within its IL&FS Transportation Networks subsidiary.