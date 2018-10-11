FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 5:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

India to raise import tariffs on electronic and communication items

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - India said on Thursday it is raising import tariffs on several electronic items and communication devices, in a bid to rein in imports and contain the slide in the rupee.

This is the second time in two weeks that the government has moved to raise import tariffs, as it aims to curtail the import of goods that it deems as “non-essential” items.

It was not immediately clear how much of a tariff increase is being levied on each specific item. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Nidhi Verma Editing by Euan Rocha)

