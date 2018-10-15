FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 6:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's oil imports surge to $10.91 bln in September

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - India’s crude oil imports in September touched $10.91 billion, up 33.6 percent from a year ago, Indian government data showed on Monday.

Shipments of gold to India, the world’s second-biggest buyer of bullion, rose 51.5 percent last month, the data from India’s trade ministry showed.

India last week announced tariff hikes on several electronic items and communication devices, in a bid to rein in imports and bolster a weak rupee, but did not levy additional duties on gold to prevent increased smuggling of the precious metal. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal Editing by Euan Rocha)

