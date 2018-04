MUMBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - India’s March core annual consumer price inflation was in the range of 5.1 percent to 5.3 percent, according to estimates of three analysts. It was at 5.04-5.16 pct in February.

India’s annual retail inflation eased for the third straight month in March to 4.28 percent as food prices fell, government data showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)