NEW DELHI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - India’s annual wholesale price Inflation in September was 0.33%, government data showed on Monday.

Last month, the annual wholesale price inflation was below the Reuters forecast of 0.90%.

Wholesale food prices in September rose 5.98% year-on-year, compared with a 5.75% increase a month earlier, while fuel prices saw a sharper fall of 7.05%, compared with a decline of 4% in August. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)