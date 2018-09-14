TABLE-India refiners cutting Iran oil import volumes over Sept, Oct

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indian refiners are preparing to cut daily Iranian crude oil imports nearly in half in September and October compared with the daily imports for April-August, according to data gathered by Reuters from industry and trade sources. Even with the reductions for this month and next, India refiners will still import about 73 percent of their annual fixed term 2018/19 volumes before the United States reimposes sanctions on Tehran's oil sector in early November. The table below shows the 2018/19 term contracts and estimated lifting by Indian refiners in April-Aug 2018. The likely volumes for September and October are converted from barrel to tonnes using a conversion factor of 7.3. Volumes are in million tonnes. 2018/19 2018 % Chg 2018 2018 TOTAL % Chg Company Fixed Option Apr-A Apr-Aug Sep Oct* Apr-O Apr-Oct ug vs fixed ct vs fixed MRPL 5.5 1.0 2.79 50.6 0.41 0.41 3.61 65.6 IOC 6.0 1.0 3.01 50.2 0.82 0.82 4.66 77.6 CPCL 1.0 1.0 0.43 43.1 -- 0.14 0.57 57.4 NAYARA 6.0 -- 3.19 53.2 0.14 0.14 3.48 58.0 BPCL 2.3 2.0 3.06 136 0.14 -- 3.2 142.3 HPCL@ 1.0 1.0 0.32 32.1 -- -- 0.32 32.1 TOTAL 21.8 6.0 12.80 58.9 1.52 1.52 15.84 72.8 RIL^ -- -- 0.84 -- -- -- 0.84 -- HMEL^ -- -- 0.15 -- -- -- 0.15 -- TOTAL 21.8 13.79 63.4 1.52 1.52 16.82 77.3 ALL Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off * Companies have placed nominations for Oct with National Iran Oil Company ^ Reliance and HMEL did not sign term deal with Iran for 2018/19 @ HPCL has decided to stop buying Iran oil in Sept-Oct due to insurance problems Refiners: IOC - Indian Oil Corp MRPL - Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd BPCL - Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL - Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL - Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd RIL - Reliance Industries Ltd HMEL - HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)