NEW DELHI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - India will continue to force three state-owned telecoms companies to purchase 30 percent of their equipment orders from state-run telecom equipment manufacturer ITI, the government said on Thursday.

The quota policy will apply to BSNL, MTNL and BBNL, the announcement said here