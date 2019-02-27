Air Canada temporarily suspends flights to India

MONTREAL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Air Canada has temporarily suspended service to India, following a decision by the Pakistani government to close its airspace, a spokeswoman for the carrier said on Wednesday.

Canada’s largest carrier canceled one flight to India from Vancouver and another flight en route to Delhi has turned back to Toronto, spokeswoman Isabelle Arthur said by email. The carrier, which operates daily service from Toronto and Vancouver to Delhi and four times weekly between Toronto and Mumbai, will “monitor the situation.”

Pakistan shot down two Indian fighter jets on Wednesday, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan for the first time since a war in 1971, prompting leading powers to urge the nuclear armed rivals to show restraint. (Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)