Pakistani civil aviation says four airports to reopen Friday

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (Reuters) - Four Pakistani airports will begin partial operations on Friday with a full resumption of commercial flights on Monday, following their suspension after military tensions with India erupted earlier this week, the Civial Aviation Authority said.

A spokeswoman said Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta airports would begin some flights on Friday with the remainder opening next week.

“These four airports will resume flight operations partially today,” she said. “The country’s airspace for all commercial flights will be re-opened on March 4 at 1.00 p.m. (0800 GMT)”. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)