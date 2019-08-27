Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 27, 2019

Pakistan considering closing airspace to India - minister

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering a complete closure of airspace to India and blocking Indian land trade to Afghanistan via Pakistan, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter.

“PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting, legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration ... #Modi has started we’ll finish!,” he wrote.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
