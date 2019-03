ISLAMABAD, March 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority said airspace closed this week amid tensions with neighbouring India would re-open for commercial flights from 4 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) on Friday.

“We have got instructions that Pakistan is going to re-open airspace for all commercial flights,” a CAA spokeswoman said. “Flight operations are due to start from 4 p.m. today.”