February 28, 2019 / 4:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Putin hopes for quick settlement of India-Pakistan crisis - Kremlin

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call that he hopes for a quick settlement of a crisis between India and Pakistan, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Both leaders also expressed their interests in further strengthening of military-technical ties, the Kremlin added.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has already offered to facilitate talks between the two sides.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams

