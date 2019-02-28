Russia's Putin hopes for quick settlement of India-Pakistan crisis - Kremlin

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call that he hopes for a quick settlement of a crisis between India and Pakistan, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Both leaders also expressed their interests in further strengthening of military-technical ties, the Kremlin added.
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has already offered to facilitate talks between the two sides.
