Airline Vistara halts service to north Indian cities amid tensions

NEW DELHI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Indian airline Vistara said on Wednesday flights to and from four cities in northern India are on hold as tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan escalate.

“Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold,” Vistara, a joint venture between India’s Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited said in a tweet.

India said its warplanes struck a militant training camp inside Pakistan on Tuesday, raising the risk of conflict between the two countries. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Darren Schuettler)