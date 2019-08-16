India to ease clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir in next few days

NEW DELHI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - India will lift restrictions on people’s movements and communication links in Kashmir in the next few days, the federal government told the Supreme Court on Friday.

The court was hearing a petition by a newspaper editor seeking restoration of telephone and internet services snapped this month, just before the government withdrew Kashmir’s special status, to prevent protests.

The restrictions would be lifted in the “next few days,” the government lawyer, Tushar Mehta, said. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)