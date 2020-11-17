India to fold Lakshmi Vilas into local arm of Singapore's DBS

A labourer works on the sign of a bank building in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday proposed folding Lakshmi Vilas Bank into the local unit of Singapore’s DBS, shortly after taking control of the Indian lender due to a “serious deterioration” in its financial position.

India also said in a statement it had temporarily capped withdrawals from Lakshmi Vilas, which had been locked in protracted talks with Clix Capital, at 25,000 rupees ($336).

Lakshmi Vilas has been looking for a buyer since last year and the RBI last year rejected a proposal for it to merge with shadow lender Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

Clix, part of a company owned by Mumbai-based private equity firm AION Capital, had in June submitted a non-binding offer to acquire Chennai-based Lakshmi Vilas, which has been struggling with bad loans and governance issues.

AION is a partnership between New York-based Apollo Global Management and a unit of India’s ICICI Bank.

Lakshmi Vilas shares fell 4% last week after India’s Economic Times reported Clix was prepared to walk away from the deal if talks dragged on without a firm timeline.