India's top court lifts ban on gay sex

NEW DELHI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - India’s top court lifted a colonial-era ban on gay sex on Thursday, in a landmark judgement activists hope will improve rights for the LGBT community in the country.

A five-judge panel in India’s Supreme Court was unanimous in its decision to end the law commonly known as “Section 377”, that prohibits “carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal” - which is widely interpreted to refer to gay sex. (Reporting by Alasdair Pal, editing by Krishna N. Das)