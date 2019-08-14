India seeks interest for pilot project to use LNG as fuel for fishing boat

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - India’s Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), which is a strategic think-tank and advisory body set up by the government of the southern state of Kerala, is looking to use liquefied natural gas (LNG) as fuel in the fishing sector.

It issued an expression of interest this week to initiate a pilot project to convert an existing fishing boat with a diesel engine to a dual-fuel one running on LNG and diesel, according to the document issued by the firm and seen by Reuters.

It is asking for the proposals to be submitted by Sept. 7. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)