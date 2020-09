A woman walks past a logo of Indian Oil outside a fuel station in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp bought a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in November, three industry sources said.

It bought the cargo from Shell at about $4.75 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the cargo to be delivered into Dahej on Nov. 12, two of the sources said.