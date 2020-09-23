India's BPCL seeks two LNG cargoes for November delivery - sources

A man paints the logo of oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) on a wall on the outskirts of Kochi, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in November, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

One cargo is sought for the delivery to the Kochi LNG terminal on Nov. 20-24 and another to the Dahej LNG terminal on Nov. 26, one of the sources said.

The tender closes on Wednesday, the sources said.