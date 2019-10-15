Malaysia says eyeing more imports from India after threat of palm oil restrictions

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Tuesday said it will look to increase imports of crude sugar and buffalo meat from India, after reports that New Delhi is considering restricting imports of palm oil from Malaysia.

“These steps will be taken in light of India’s importance as our third largest export destination in 2018 for palm oil and palm-based products worth 6.84 billion ringgit,” Teresa Kok, the Malaysian minister in charge of the palm oil portfolio, said in a statement.

The minister said she was aware of the news on “issues that threaten the good ties between Malaysia and India”.

Reuters reported last week that India was considering restricting imports of some products from Malaysia, including palm oil, after Kuala Lumpur criticised New Delhi for its actions in Kashmir. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Alex Richardson)