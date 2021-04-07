India approves incentives for solar panel, white goods production - minister

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s cabinet on Wednesday approved production-linked incentives for the manufacturing of high-efficiency solar panels and white goods including air conditioners, a minister said.
The production-linked incentive (PLI) plan, which will offer manufacturers cash payments, will help India add 10,000 MW of solar power generation capacity, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
