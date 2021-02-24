India cabinet approves $1 billion plan to boost IT product exports

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s cabinet on Wednesday approved a 73.5 billion rupee ($1.02 billion) plan for boosting the local manufacturing and export of IT products such as laptops, tablets, personal computers and servers, the country’s technology minister said.

The production-linked incentive (PLI) plan, which provides manufacturers cash-backs, will help India export IT goods worth 2.45 trillion rupees, technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told a news conference.

($1 = 72.3140 Indian rupees)