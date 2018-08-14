India rupee fall due to external factors - finmin official

NEW DELHI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The fall in the Indian rupee was due to external factors and there was no need to worry at this stage, a senior finance ministry official told television channels on Tuesday.

The external factors were expected to ease, Subhash Chander Garg, economic affairs secretary at the ministry of finance, told reporters.

The rupee hit an all-time low of 70.1 per dollar earlier on Tuesday, as concerns about Turkey’s economic woes persisted. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sunil Nair)