India's cenbank to boost liquidity conditions via bond purchases in Oct.

MUMBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it has decided to buy a total of 360 billion rupees worth government bonds under its open market operations (OMOs) this month, in a bid to ease liquidity conditions in the market.

The central bank said the auctions would be conducted during the second, third and fourth week of October. It said the OMO amount stated is indicative and RBI retains the flexibility to change it, depending on the evolving liquidity and market conditions. (Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing by Swati Bhat)