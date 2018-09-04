FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 4, 2018 / 8:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India economic affairs secy: non-resident Indians can buy up to 5 pct in a security

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Overseas investors of Indian origin are allowed to buy up to 5 percent in any security under current regulation, India’s economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Tuesday, in a bid to calm markets after recent regulatory changes.

Indian markets fell for the second straight day as fresh concerns emerged over a April circular issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India that said foreign investment rules for companies of Indian origin had been tightened.

The guidelines state that a company majority owned by non-resident Indians (NRIs) or persons of Indian origin (PIOs) will not be allowed to invest as a foreign portfolio investor in the country, and SEBI has directed that such funds should either be closed or the ownership structure changed by the end of December.

Garg reiterated that companies majority-owned by non-residents Indians won’t be allowed to invest as well as manage foreign funds, indicating that the policymakers are unlikely to relax the SEBI guidelines.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.