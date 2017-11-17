Indian markets rally after Moody's rating upgrade

MUMBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indian markets, including stocks, bonds and the rupee, rallied on Friday after Moody’s upgraded India’s sovereign bond rating, and noted continued progress on economic and institutional reform will enhance India’s high growth potential.

At 0400 GMT, the benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 10 basis points at 6.96 percent, the rupee was trading stronger at 64.76 per dollar versus the previous close of 65.3250 while the NSE share index was 1.1 percent higher. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sam Holmes)