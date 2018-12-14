Indian shares end higher on Infosys, Bharti Airtel boost

* NSE ends 0.13 pct higher, BSE closes up 0.09 pct

* Bharti Airtel posts highest close since Dec 8

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares eked out a slightly positive finish on Friday, with the NSE closing above 10,800 points for the first time in 10 days, buoyed by gains in energy, IT and telecom sectors.

The broader NSE index closed 0.13 percent firmer at 10,805.45, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.09 percent higher at 35,962.93.

NSE clocked in a weekly gain of 1.05 percent, while the BSE ended 0.81 percent firmer for the week.

The Reserve Bank of India’s board held a meeting, which was headed by the new governor Shaktikanta Das, and deliberated on the central bank’s governance framework and decided that the matter required further examination.

Bharti Airtel Ltd closed 5.3 percent higher after a tribunal dismissed the telecom regulatory authority’s order on predatory pricing.

Shares of Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd were the biggest drag on the index, ending 2 percent weaker.

