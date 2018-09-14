Indian rupee, bonds rise on lower crude prices overnight, receding trade tensions

MUMBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee and bonds opened on a strong note on Friday, tracking a pull-back in crude oil prices overnight and receding trade tensions between the United States and China.

The rupee rose to as high as 71.65 to the dollar, its strongest since Sept. 7 before retracing partially to 71.77, compared with Wednesday’s close of 72.1950. The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.11 percent in early trade, down from its previous close of 8.13 percent.

Indian markets were closed on Thursday for a holiday. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)