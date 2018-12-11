Indian shares end higher ahead of state election results

* NSE index ended 0.58 pct higher, BSE closed 0.54 pct firmer

* State election results awaited

* Yes Bank is top gainer on both indexes

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on the back of IT and financial stocks on Tuesday, recovering from sharp early losses triggered by the abrupt exit of the central bank governor and ahead of key state election results.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel resigned abruptly on Monday after a months-long tussle over policy with the government that has raised concerns about the bank’s independence as a national election nears.

Meanwhile, India’s ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) could lose power in three key states, four TV networks said, citing votecount leads, potentially handing Prime Minister Narendra Modi his biggest defeat since he took office in 2014, and months ahead of a general election.

The stock market regained composure towards the end of the session, with the broader NSE index closing 0.58 percent higher at 10,549.15, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.54 percent firmer at 35,150.01.

Private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd, which ended 7.4 percent firmer, was the best performer in percentage terms, while State Bank of India closed 2.6 percent higher.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd closed up 1.2 percent, while shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rebounded from a Feb. 2013 low to end 5.8 percent higher.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)