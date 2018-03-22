REFILE-India's MCX to start trading in brass futures from next week

(Corrects day in first paragraph to Thursday from Wednesday)

MUMBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - India’s Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will start trading in brass futures from next week as it tries to provide a benchmark price and hedging tool to the industry, the bourse said on Thursday.

MCX will start trading in three contracts of brass, an alloy made of copper and zinc, from March 26.

The lot size of the contract will be 1 tonne and the delivery centre would be Jamnagar in the western state of Gujarat, the exchange said in a statement.

MCX is India’s biggest commodity exchange, which derives most of the volume from metals trading. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)