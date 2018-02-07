RPT-India's April-Dec buffalo meat exports rise 7 pct y/y-govt body

(Repeats for wider distribution without any changes to text)

MUMBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - India’s buffalo meat exports during April-December rose 7 percent from a year earlier to 1.07 tonnes due to good demand from Vietnam and Malaysia, a government body said on Wednesday.

The South Asian country’s non basmati rice exports during the period jumped 39.5 percent from a year ago to 6.34 million tonnes as Bangladesh and Benin raised purchases, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority said in a statement.

India is the world’s biggest exporter of buffalo meat and rice. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Vyas Mohan)