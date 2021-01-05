India working on plan to develop coastal regions, says PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sideline of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the nation was working on a plan to develop its coastal regions that will include efforts to boost fisheries and seaweed exports.

Modi on Tuesday launched 450-kilometer gas pipeline, built by GAIL (India) LTd, linking the southern states of Kerala and Karnataka to help industries, households and automobiles migrate to the cleaner fuel.

Indian companies are spending billions of dollars to build infrastructure as the country wants to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from about 6% now.