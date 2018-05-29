FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
May 29, 2018 / 6:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Monsoon rains arrive in India's southern Kerala coast- weather office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 29 (Reuters) - Monsoon rains, which delivers about 70 percent of India’s annual rainfall, have arrived in southern Kerala coast on Tuesday, in line with forecast, the weather office said, brightening the outlook for higher farm output and robust economic growth.

“The southwest monsoon has set in over the southern state of Kerala, three days ahead of its normal date,” state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.

The weather office said last month that India, where half of the farmland lacks irrigation, would likely receive average monsoon rains this year.

It declares the arrival of monsoon rains only after parameters measuring consistency of rainfall over a defined geography, intensity, cloudiness and wind speed are satisfied. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.