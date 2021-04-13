India likely to get average monsoon rains in 2021 - Skymet

FILE PHOTO: A woman takes photographs with her mobile phone against the backdrop of monsoon clouds at a beach in Kochi, India June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Sivaram V/File photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is likely to get average monsoon rains this year, a private weather forecasting agency said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth in Asia’s third-biggest economy.

Monsoon rains are expected to be 103% of a long-term average, and there is a 60% chance that India will get average rainfall, Skymet said.

New Delhi defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 88 centimetres for the entire four-month season beginning June.

The state-run India Meteorological Department will announce its annual monsoon forecast later this month.