India receives above average monsoon rains for second straight year

FILE PHOTO: A woman covers herself with a plastic sheet as she walks during heavy rains in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India received above average monsoon rainfall for the second year in a row in 2020 - the first time that has happened in more than six decades, weather department officials said on Wednesday.

The extra June-September rainfall will help farmers expand areas under winter-sown crops such as wheat, rice, rapeseed and chickpeas, improving their earnings down the line and helping revive rural demand hit by the coronavirus outbreak.