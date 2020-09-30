India receives above average monsoon rains for second straight year

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India received above average monsoon rainfall for the second year in a row in 2020 - the first time that has happened in more than six decades, weather department officials said on Wednesday.
The extra June-September rainfall will help farmers expand areas under winter-sown crops such as wheat, rice, rapeseed and chickpeas, improving their earnings down the line and helping revive rural demand hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.