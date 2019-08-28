Market News
August 28, 2019 / 12:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's monsoon rains 14% below average this week - weather office

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Monsoon rains in India were below average for the first time in five weeks in the week through Wednesday, the weather office said, as the rice-growing north-western parts of the country received lower rainfall.

Monsoon rains are crucial to farm output and economic growth as the agricultural sector accounts for about 15% of India’s $2.5 trillion economy.

India received 14% less rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to Aug. 28, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed, with rice-growing north-west India receiving 36% less rain.

Overall, India has received 1% more rain than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below