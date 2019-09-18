India's monsoon rains above-average for third straight week -weather office

MUMBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Monsoon rains in India in the week through to Wednesday were above average for a third straight week, the weather office said, with floods hitting many districts in the central parts of the country and damaging crops such as soybean and pulses.

Monsoon rains are crucial to farm output and economic growth because the agricultural sector accounts for about 15% of India’s $2.5 trillion economy.

India received 38% more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to Sept. 18, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed, with central India receiving 63% more rain.

Overall, India has received 5% more rain than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by David Evans)