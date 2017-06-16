Morning News Call - India, June 16

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Consumer Affairs Minister C.R. Chaudhary, HCL Infosystems Executive Vice Chairman & MD S. Premkumar at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Ashok Leyland Global Trucks President Anuj Kathuria at a company event in New Delhi. 3:30 pm: Tata Consultancy Services annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai. 3:30 pm: Information & Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu at an event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - QUIZ EAST The first of our Friday quizzes focuses on Asia and the week's top news. INDIA TOP NEWS • BP, Reliance to invest in Indian gas block, cooperate downstream BP and Reliance Industries said on Thursday they would invest $6 billion to boost India's gas output from an east coast block and expanded their tie-up to feed the South Asian nation's rising fuel and renewable energy demand. • India's GST launch spawns tech cottage industry for compliance India's new Goods and Services Tax (GST), its biggest tax reform since independence, will unify a $2 trillion economy into a single market - and demand massive changes for small businesses that will have to go online to file their taxes. • Warburg Pincus to buy 43 percent in India's Tata Tech for $360 million An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million. • India's trade deficit widens to two-and-a-half year high in May India's trade deficit further widened to $13.84 billion in May, its highest in two-and-a-half years, on higher gold imports, government data showed on Thursday. • India's current account deficit widens in Jan-Mar - cenbank India's current account deficit widened to $3.4 billion, or 0.6 percent of gross domestic product, in the January-March quarter from the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Thursday. • Rape victim sues Uber, claiming it wrongly obtained her medical records A woman sued Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday claiming top executives at the ride-hailing company improperly obtained her medical records after she was raped by a driver in India, according to court documents. • India's poultry producers cash in on feed cost slump, beef slaughter curbs India's poultry producers are posting record profits as feed costs have dropped to a five-year low and on rising chicken demand after cattle slaughtering restrictions were enacted in the majority Hindu country. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. Vice President Pence hires his own lawyer for Russia probes U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has hired a lawyer known for defending government officials in high-profile investigations to help him with probes into whether there were ties between the election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia, his office said on Thursday. • BOJ keeps policy steady, revises up view on consumption The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday and offered a more upbeat view on private consumption and overseas economies, signalling its confidence that the recovery was gaining momentum. • Air bag maker Takata to file for bankruptcy this month -sources Takata Corp, the Japanese company facing billions in liabilities stemming from its defective air bag inflators, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a deal for financial backing from U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, sources said on Thursday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 9,604.50, trading up 0.1 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the dollar, as strong U.S. economic data increased expectations of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve this year, boosting demand for the greenback. • Indian government bonds will likely open steady and trade in a narrow range, as investors may slow purchases after a recent rally driven by expectations of monetary easing, even as U.S. yields remain depressed despite a rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.46 percent-6.51 percent band today GLOBAL MARKETS • A recent slump in technology stocks worsened on Thursday, dragging on major U.S. indexes, while investors fretted about the economy's health after the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates. • Asian stocks were steady, appearing to take in stride the resumption of the U.S. technology rout overnight, while the dollar held near a two-week high after solid economic data backed the case for tighter U.S. monetary policy. • The dollar stood tall in Asia, on track for weekly gains against a currency basket, after upbeat U.S. economic data gave investors reason to hope the U.S. central bank will stick with its plan to hike rates. • Most U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Thursday after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and as traders weighed hawkish Federal Reserve and Bank of England signals, but remained depressed as they did not fully reverse their biggest plunge in a month Wednesday. • Oil prices dipped and were not far off six-months lows as an ongoing supply overhang weighed on markets despite an OPEC-led effort to cut production and prop up prices. • Gold held steady near a three-week low hit in the previous session on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data, and was headed for a second straight weekly fall. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.41/64.44 June 15 -- $98.70 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.82 Month-to-date $542.97 mln $3.33 bln Year-to-date $8.52 bln $16.77 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1= 64.54 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru)