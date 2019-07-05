CORRECTED-Morning News Call - India, July 5

(Corrects to remove Livechat event for the day) To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents annual budget in Parliament in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • India forecasts GDP growth will edge up to 7% this year, sees fiscal challenges India's government forecast on Thursday that economic growth could get back up to 7% percent this year, but cautioned it will face challenges keeping its fiscal deficit in check. • India to investigate Jet Airways over alleged funds mismanagement India ordered an investigation on Thursday into alleged mismanagement of funds at Jet Airways, which halted operations in April after running out of cash. • India plans $330 billion renewables push by 2030 without hurting coal India said on Thursday it needs $330 billion in investments over the next decade to power its renewable energy dream, but coal would remain central to its electricity generation. • United States adds India to steel tariff dispute at WTO The United States has complained at the World Trade Organization about Indian tariffs imposed in response to U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs last year, a WTO filing showed on Thursday. • France's Mersen investigated by India's antitrust body -sources India's antitrust body on Thursday raided the local unit of French firm Mersen SA and an Indian company over allegations they colluded on prices of equipment supplied to Indian Railways, two sources told Reuters. • India antitrust body to probe Maruti Suzuki for discounting practices -order India's antitrust body on Thursday said it had ordered an investigation into how the country's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki controls discounts its dealers offer. • GRAPHIC-India's blue-chip, small-cap shares on dual path as economy cools India's blue-chip shares are vastly outperforming those of smaller companies as investors avoid risky bets in a slowing economy, with the gap between the two groups at its widest in more than a decade. • India's log-jammed courts hitting economy hard, govt report says, suggesting easy fixes India's grid-locked courts are a major hurdle to doing business and faster growth in Asia's third-largest economy, a government report said on Thursday, calling for the hiring of thousands of new judges to clear a huge backlog of cases in just five years. • Indian court rejects plea against ArcelorMittal's bid for Essar Steel An Indian court rejected on Thursday a petition challenging ArcelorMittal SA's proposed takeover of debt-ridden Essar Steel, removing a hurdle in billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's entry into the country's fast-growing steel market. • Ola gets green light for London launch London's transport regulator has permitted Indian ride-hailing company Ola to launch its service in the city, the company said on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Tehran fumes as Britain seizes Iranian oil tanker over Syria sanctions British Royal Marines seized a giant Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar on Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, a dramatic step that drew Tehran's fury and could escalate its confrontation with the West. • Samsung Electronics profit guidance beats expectations on one-off gains, outlook weak Samsung Electronics Co Ltd forecast a steep plunge in its second-quarter operating profit as the U.S.-China trade war wreaks havoc in global chip and smartphone markets, although one-off gains helped it beat analyst expectations. • Japan's May household spending rises at fastest pace in 4 years Household spending in Japan rose at the fastest pace in four years in May, in a sign improving domestic demand will offer some support for an economy facing growing external pressure. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,975.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar as investors await the nation’s federal budget and a key U.S. employment data due later in the day. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade little changed in early session, as traders await cues from today’s federal budget announcement. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.72% - 6.78% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Asian shares hovered near two-month highs, holding recent gains as investors awaited U.S. employment data, a key release that could make or break market expectations about aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve. • The dollar was steady as traders held off on making big bets ahead of the closely-watched U.S. non-farm jobs report that could influence the course of near-term Federal Reserve policy. • Crude oil prices fell, pressured by concerns over the outlook for global economic growth. • Gold prices inched up and were heading for their seventh consecutive weekly gain, with investors waiting for U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day for clues on the outlook for interest rate cuts. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.61/68.64 July 4 -$4.22 mln $27.67 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.75% Month-to-date -$536.25 mln $71.58 mln Year-to-date $10.80 bln -$1.33 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.5340 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)