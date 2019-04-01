Morning News Call - India, April 1

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: Government to release February Infrastructure output data in New Delhi. GMF: John Noonan, Head of IFR FX Watch Asia, analyses cues and views for market moves for the month ahead at 0930 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS Pilots of India's Jet Airways defer strike, seek salary dues by April 14 The pilots' union of India's troubled Jet Airways said on Sunday it will give the carrier's new management two weeks to clear unpaid salaries, deferring its plan to take strike action. London court told of death threat as denies Indian billionaire bail Fugitive billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi was denied bail in a London court on Friday, following his arrest last week on charges over his alleged involvement in a $2 billion fraud at India's state-run Punjab National Bank. India's trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods India's trade ministry has proposed that the government delays by a month the imposition of retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. goods that were due to go into effect from April 1, a trade ministry spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday. Nippon Steel to bolster overseas business, focus on India Japan's Nippon Steel Corp, is set to bolster overseas operations, especially in fast-growing India, to bypass growing nationalism and capitalize on growth abroad as it faces shrinking demand at home. GLOBAL TOP NEWS China will continue to suspend extra tariffs on U.S. vehicles, auto parts China's State Council said on Sunday that the country would continue to suspend additional tariffs on U.S. vehicles and auto parts after April 1, in a goodwill gesture following a U.S. decision to delay tariff hikes on Chinese imports. China manufacturing returns to growth in March - Caixin PMI China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly returned to growth for the first time in four months in March, in a sign that government stimulus measures may be slowly gaining traction, a private business survey showed. Trump aides repeat threat to shut down U.S.-Mexico border over migrant issue The Trump administration on Sunday doubled down on its threat to shut down the southern border with Mexico, a day after it cut aid to Central American countries that President Donald Trump accused of deliberately sending migrants to the United States. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks ended the final trading day of the first quarter on a strong note on Friday and the S&P 500 posted its best quarterly gain since 2009, boosted by optimism over the latest round of trade talks between the United States and China. • Asian stocks rallied as positive Chinese factory gauges and signs of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks supported sentiment, although another defeat for British Prime Minister Theresa May's proposed Brexit deal added to sterling's woes. • A surprise improvement in Chinese factory activity supported the yuan and Australian dollar, and provided a broader boost to global investor confidence, helping the dollar gain against the safe-haven yen. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as risk sentiment improved into quarter-end, boosting stocks and reducing demand for safe haven bonds. • Oil prices rose, adding to gains in the first quarter when the major benchmarks posted their biggest increases in nearly a decade, as concerns about supplies outweigh fears of a slowing global economy. • Gold prices inched down as investor appetite for riskier assets improved on signs of progress in Sino-U.S. trade negotiations and better-than-expected Chinese economic data. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.15/69.18 March 29 $12.46 mln -$75.24 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.35 pct Month-to-date $4.77 bln $1.72 bln Year-to-date $6.85 bln -$448.73 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.1800 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Avina Ajit in Bengaluru)