Market News
April 1, 2020 / 3:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Morning News Call - India, April 1

6 Min Read

    (Morning News Call - India edition will not be published on Thursday, April
2, as markets are closed for Ram Navami)
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    No major events are scheduled for the day.
    
    LIVECHAT - CORONAVIRUS & THE AVIATION SECTOR
    Shukor Yusof, founder at Endau Analytics in Malaysia, discusses the impact
of the coronavirus on the aviation sector at 9:30 am IST. To join the
conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • March sees India's biggest monthly foreign investor rout ever
    India's markets are set to witness the biggest sell-off by foreign investors
in a single month in March, as a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread
of coronavirus raised fears of a devastating impact on an already-slowing
economy.
    • India to borrow more aggressively in April-Sept than expected
    The Indian government plans to borrow more aggressively than anticipated in
the April-September period, even as foreign investors have turned into net
sellers in the entire Asian market as the coronavirus spreads.
    • SpiceJet to cut March salary as coronavirus lockdown hits travel demand
    SpiceJet said on Tuesday it would cut employee salaries by 10% to 30% in
March as a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus crimps
travel demand.
    • Tech giants such as Google, Facebook seek to defer Indian digital tax -
sources
    Big U.S. tech firms such as Google and Facebook plan to seek deferment of a
new Indian digital tax, which has caught them off-guard as businesses battle the
fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, three industry sources told Reuters.

    • India and Pakistan crack down on Muslim group emerging as COVID-19 cluster
    India and Pakistan sealed off centres belonging to a Muslim missionary group
on Tuesday and began investigating how many coronavirus cases were linked to its
activities.
    • Walt Disney to launch streaming service in India on Friday
    Walt Disney will launch its Disney+ service in India on April 3, the company
said on Tuesday, intensifying rivalry with Netflix and Amazon.com's Prime Video
in a country where demand for online streaming is surging.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Trump warns Americans of a tough two weeks ahead in coronavirus fight
    President Donald Trump warned Americans on Tuesday of a "painful" two weeks
ahead in fighting the coronavirus, with a mounting U.S. death toll that could
stretch into the hundreds of thousands even with strict social distancing
measures.
    • China factory activity shows minimal growth in March after plunge, still
in virus grip
    China's factory activity improved in March after plunging a month earlier, a
private survey showed, but the bare minimal growth highlighted the intense
pressure facing businesses as the global coronavirus pandemic shuts down many
countries.
    • Trump signs off on deferring tariffs for most-favored nations for three
months
    President Donald Trump has signed off on a plan to defer U.S. tariffs on
goods from countries with most-favored nation status for three months, to help
ease the economic fallout of the coronavirus, a source familiar with the
decision said Tuesday.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.58% lower at 8,518. 

    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Wall Street's three major indexes tumbled on Tuesday, with the Dow
registering its biggest quarterly decline since 1987 and the S&P 500 suffering
its deepest quarterly drop since the financial crisis on growing evidence of
massive economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. 
    • Asian stocks clung to gains, helped by a bounce in Australian shares, but
risks for equities remain large as the coronavirus pandemic rattles the
underpinnings of the global economy.
    • Risk currencies looked fragile and the yen firmed, the first day of a
quarter that looks set to see the worst economic contractions for decades in
many countries as they scramble to tackle the coronavirus epidemic.
    • U.S. Treasury yields on Tuesday reached a steady finish to a volatile
quarter that saw several instruments touch record lows in early March before
recovering as government efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
    • Crude oil benchmarks opened the month mixed, following their biggest-ever
quarterly and monthly losses, overshadowed by fears of global oversupply as data
showed a bigger-than-expected rise in inventories in the United States.
    • Gold prices clawed back from a steep fall in the previous session, as the
U.S. dollar eased following the Federal Reserve's latest stimulus boost and as
Asian equities slipped with the coronavirus pandemic sharply slowing global
growth.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES          DEBT
 PNDF spot         75.47/75.50  March 31         (3,340.85) crore  (2,265.31) crore
 10-yr bond yield  6.14%        Month-to-date    (6,1973) crore    (6,0376) crore
                                Year-to-date     (48,030) crore    (69,927) crore
 
    (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)     
    
    
    ($1 = 75.31 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Swathi in Bengaluru)
