Morning News Call - India, April 1

(Morning News Call - India edition will not be published on Thursday, April 2, as markets are closed for Ram Navami) To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. LIVECHAT - CORONAVIRUS & THE AVIATION SECTOR Shukor Yusof, founder at Endau Analytics in Malaysia, discusses the impact of the coronavirus on the aviation sector at 9:30 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • March sees India's biggest monthly foreign investor rout ever India's markets are set to witness the biggest sell-off by foreign investors in a single month in March, as a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus raised fears of a devastating impact on an already-slowing economy. • India to borrow more aggressively in April-Sept than expected The Indian government plans to borrow more aggressively than anticipated in the April-September period, even as foreign investors have turned into net sellers in the entire Asian market as the coronavirus spreads. • SpiceJet to cut March salary as coronavirus lockdown hits travel demand SpiceJet said on Tuesday it would cut employee salaries by 10% to 30% in March as a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus crimps travel demand. • Tech giants such as Google, Facebook seek to defer Indian digital tax - sources Big U.S. tech firms such as Google and Facebook plan to seek deferment of a new Indian digital tax, which has caught them off-guard as businesses battle the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, three industry sources told Reuters. • India and Pakistan crack down on Muslim group emerging as COVID-19 cluster India and Pakistan sealed off centres belonging to a Muslim missionary group on Tuesday and began investigating how many coronavirus cases were linked to its activities. • Walt Disney to launch streaming service in India on Friday Walt Disney will launch its Disney+ service in India on April 3, the company said on Tuesday, intensifying rivalry with Netflix and Amazon.com's Prime Video in a country where demand for online streaming is surging. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump warns Americans of a tough two weeks ahead in coronavirus fight President Donald Trump warned Americans on Tuesday of a "painful" two weeks ahead in fighting the coronavirus, with a mounting U.S. death toll that could stretch into the hundreds of thousands even with strict social distancing measures. • China factory activity shows minimal growth in March after plunge, still in virus grip China's factory activity improved in March after plunging a month earlier, a private survey showed, but the bare minimal growth highlighted the intense pressure facing businesses as the global coronavirus pandemic shuts down many countries. • Trump signs off on deferring tariffs for most-favored nations for three months President Donald Trump has signed off on a plan to defer U.S. tariffs on goods from countries with most-favored nation status for three months, to help ease the economic fallout of the coronavirus, a source familiar with the decision said Tuesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.58% lower at 8,518. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's three major indexes tumbled on Tuesday, with the Dow registering its biggest quarterly decline since 1987 and the S&P 500 suffering its deepest quarterly drop since the financial crisis on growing evidence of massive economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. • Asian stocks clung to gains, helped by a bounce in Australian shares, but risks for equities remain large as the coronavirus pandemic rattles the underpinnings of the global economy. • Risk currencies looked fragile and the yen firmed, the first day of a quarter that looks set to see the worst economic contractions for decades in many countries as they scramble to tackle the coronavirus epidemic. • U.S. Treasury yields on Tuesday reached a steady finish to a volatile quarter that saw several instruments touch record lows in early March before recovering as government efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic took hold. • Crude oil benchmarks opened the month mixed, following their biggest-ever quarterly and monthly losses, overshadowed by fears of global oversupply as data showed a bigger-than-expected rise in inventories in the United States. • Gold prices clawed back from a steep fall in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar eased following the Federal Reserve's latest stimulus boost and as Asian equities slipped with the coronavirus pandemic sharply slowing global growth. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.47/75.50 March 31 (3,340.85) crore (2,265.31) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.14% Month-to-date (6,1973) crore (6,0376) crore Year-to-date (48,030) crore (69,927) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 75.31 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swathi in Bengaluru)