Morning News Call - India, April 10

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik at inauguration of ‘Scientific Convention on World Homeopathy Day’ in New Delhi. 11:30 am: SIAM to announce auto industry sales data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - THE GOLD AND SILVER CLUB Nik Kalsi and Phil Carr from The Gold and Silver Club join us to discuss all things commodities at 2:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • In surprise move, India's Axis Bank CEO to step down by end of 2018 Axis Bank Ltd said on Monday that its long-time Chief Executive Shikha Sharma will step down at the end of 2018, days after India's central bank was reported to have expressed concerns about the lender giving her a three-year extension. • India's Lemon Tree Hotels soars on market debut Shares in India's Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd closed higher on their trading debut on Monday after the company's initial public offering raised nearly $160 million. • India's March gold imports halve as price rally dents demand -GFMS India's gold imports in March halved from a year ago to 52.5 tonnes as a rally in local prices to 16-month high slashed demand in the world's second-biggest consumer of bullion, provisional data from precious metals consultancy GFMS and bank dealers showed. • India likely to pay cane growers to help sugar mills - sources India is likely to provide financial support to cane farmers for produce sold to sugar mills, two government sources said, in a rare move to subsidise the industry which is reeling under a glut and struggling to export because of low global prices. • Labour leaders at Thyssenkrupp demand more clarity in Tata JV talks Labour leaders at Thyssenkrupp are seeking more clarity from management over a planned European joint venture with India's Tata Steel, warning of possible fallout at the German group's sites. • Swiss Aviation Consulting denies bid for Air India assets Aviation advisory firm Swiss Aviation Consulting on Monday denied it has expressed interest in buying the debt burdened state-run carrier Air India. • Xiaomi pushes for smartphone component suppliers to invest in India China's Xiaomi said it wants its global smartphone component makers to set up base in India, in what is likely to bring as much as $2.5 billion of investment to the South Asian nation while also creating up to 50,000 jobs. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China's Xi promises to lower tariffs this year, open economy further Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to open the country's economy further and lower import tariffs on products including cars, in a speech that comes amid rising trade tensions between China and the United States. • FBI raids offices, home of Trump's personal lawyer -sources The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday raided the offices and home of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, law enforcement sources said, in a dramatic new development in a series of probes involving close Trump associates. Facebook's Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's No. 1 mission during his appearance before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday and Wednesday will be to defend against calls to regulate internet-based companies. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures at 10,441, up 0.5 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar, after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech soothed investor anxieties over a trade war between the world’s largest two economies. • Indian government bonds will likely fall in early session ahead of a supply of state government papers, while sentiment remained subdued after a smaller-than-expected increase in foreign investment limit in sovereign debt. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.20 percent-7.28 percent band today, a trader with a state-run bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's major indexes rose on Monday as a softer stance by U.S. policymakers on China tariffs powered a rebound from last week's selloff, but stocks pared much of their gains late in the session after a report that the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the office of President Donald Trump's lawyer. • U.S stock futures rallied, Asian shares bounced and the safe haven yen fell as Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to lower import tariffs on products including cars this year, helping soothe investor jitters over an escalating U.S.-China trade row. • The dollar sagged against its peers as rhetoric from Chinese and U.S. policymakers kept alive concerns about a trade conflict between the world's two largest economies and undermined support for the greenback. • U.S. Treasury yields on most maturities edged higher on Monday, for the fourth time in the last five sessions, as a recovery of risk appetite accompanied a rally on Wall Street after the United States sought to ease concerns about a trade conflict with China. • Oil markets added to strong gains from the previous session on hopes that a trade dispute between the United States and China could be resolved without greater damage to the global economy. • Gold prices ticked up in early Asian trade as the dollar and Asian stocks slipped, while concerns about the prospect of an escalation in the China-U.S. trade spat and reports of a poison gas attack in Syria offered support as well. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.97/65.00 April 9 - $200.15 mln - $57.83 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.37 pct Month-to-date $0.52 mln $258.53 mln Year-to-date $2.17 bln $979.16 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.9500 Indian rupees)