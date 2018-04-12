Morning News Call - India, April 12

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other energy industry officials at International Energy Forum in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Commerce & Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, Air India CMD Pradeep Singh Kharola, Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani at an event in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Kotak Mahindra Bank MD Uday Kotak and Bharti Enterprises Vice-Chairman Rakesh Bharti Mittal to brief media in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Kotak Mahindra Bank Senior EVP & Head - Retail Liabilities, Investment and Payment Products Ambuj Chandna to brief media in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Rural Development and Mines Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to brief media on ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ and annual achievements of rural development ministry in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release March consumer price inflation data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release February Industrial output data in New Delhi. LIVE CHAT - BALKAN OUTLOOK Cvete Koneska, senior analyst at Control Risks assesses the progress of the Western Balkan countries towards EU membership, the unresolved problems in Kosovo and Russia's influence in the region at 2:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India, Aramco to partner on $44 bln refinery-petchem project Saudi Aramco on Wednesday signed an initial deal with a consortium of Indian refiners to build a $44 billion refinery and petrochemical project on India's west coast, as the kingdom moves to secure buyers for its crude in a market awash with oil. • India's PNB says internal probe into $2 bln fraud ongoing; more heads could roll India's state-run Punjab National Bank is conducting an internal investigation into an alleged $2 billion fraud and more heads could roll, its chief executive said in an interview on Wednesday. • Tata Group unlikely to bid for Air India as terms too onerous -sources India's steel-to-autos conglomerate Tata Group, widely seen as a potential suitor for Air India, is unlikely to consider a bid for the state-run carrier as the government's terms are just too onerous, two sources familiar with the matter said. • Monsanto loses Indian legal battle over GM cotton patents A court ruled on Wednesday that Monsanto cannot claim patents on its genetically modified cotton seeds in India, the Indian company that brought the case said. • Indian, Chinese oil companies look to invest in Ecuador, minister says Indian oil company ONGC Videsh is looking at buying a stake in oil fields in Ecuador and may also participate in an upcoming tender for the Intercampos blocks, Ecuador's oil minister Carlos Perez said on Wednesday. • India's Tata Sons to consolidate aerospace, defence businesses Indian conglomerate Tata Sons Ltd TATAS.UL on Wednesday said that it is in the process of consolidating its businesses across aerospace and defence sectors to form a single entity, Tata Aerospace & Defence. • Vedanta Resources expects supply constraints to sustain zinc prices Zinc prices are expected remain buoyant in the coming years after reaching their highest levels in a decade because of a shortfall caused by years of underinvestment, the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources said on Wednesday. • Kuwait hopes to boost oil sales to India through buying refinery stake Middle Eastern oil producer Kuwait hopes to sell an additional 200,000 barrels per day of crude oil to India through the purchase of a stake in an oil refinery in the country, Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) Chief Executive Officer Nabil Bourisli said on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump signals strikes against Syria, lays into Assad ally Russia U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russia on Wednesday of imminent military action in Syria over a suspected poison gas attack, declaring that missiles "will be coming" and lambasting Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. • Facebook's Zuckerberg unscathed by congressional grilling, stock rises Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg fielded 10 hours of questions over two days from nearly 100 U.S. lawmakers and emerged largely unscathed and considerably richer. • House Speaker Ryan to quit, shaking Republicans as U.S. elections near U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election and will leave his post at the start of 2019, dealing a blow to fellow Republicans and President Donald Trump ahead of fast-approaching congressional elections. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) SGX Nifty nearest-month futures at 10,443.50, up 0.3% from its previous close. The Indian rupee is likely to weaken against the dollar today as crude oil prices rally amid the possibility of a U.S. military strike on Syria. Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade tracking further gains in crude oil prices, that may boost domestic inflation going ahead. The yield on the 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.53 percent-7.58 percent band today, a trader with a private bank said. The note closed at 97.49 rupees, lowest since Mar. 26, yielding 7.54 percent, yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street stocks fell on Wednesday as possible U.S. military action against Syria stoked investor concerns about geopolitical risk to the American economy and minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee sparked worries about a more hawkish view on interest-rate increases. • Asian stocks came under pressure as the threat of imminent U.S. military action in Syria rattled investors and sent oil prices to their highest levels since late 2014 on concerns about supply. • The dollar struggled against the yen as investors sought shelter in the safe-haven Japanese currency on concerns over the possibility of Western military action against Syria. • U.S. Treasury yields declined on escalating geopolitical tensions after President Donald Trump warned Russia of imminent military action in Syria over a suspected poison gas attack. • Oil markets remained tense on concerns of a military escalation in Syria, although prices remained some way off Wednesday's highest since late 2014 as bulging American supplies weighed. • Gold prices eased off multi-week highs as minutes from the Federal Reserves's last policy meeting raised expectations for a faster pace of U.S. rate hikes. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 65.22/65.25 April 11 $55.47 mln -$225.85 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.62 pct Month-to-date - $307.78 mln $1.6 mln Year-to-date $1.86 bln $722.23 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 65.2550 Indian rupees)