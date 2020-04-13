Morning News Call - India, April 13

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:30 pm: Government to release March consumer price inflation data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - MARKETS UPDATE Mike Dolan, Reuters Editor at Large, Finance & Markets, discusses the themes in play for the upcoming week in markets at 3:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India says it's ready to tackle rising virus cases, Bangladesh announces farm relief India said on Sunday its hospital network is adequately prepared to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, with over 100,000 beds ready to cater to a potential surge in patient numbers. • RBI says coronavirus has "drastically altered" India's growth outlook The outlook for India's economic recovery has been sharply altered by the coronavirus outbreak, the central bank said in its Monetary Policy Report, underlining the pandemic's deepening impact on South Asia's engine of growth. • India set to ship drug sought by Trump for coronavirus India is set to begin shipping the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to the United States where President Donald Trump has touted it as a potential weapon against the coronavirus. • State minister says India set to extend nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus The chief minister of Delhi state said on Saturday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but the federal government did not confirm this decision. • Two dead, four missing after India power plant dyke gives way Two people died and four others are missing, feared dead, after a fly ash dyke gave way at a coal-fired power plant in the Singrauli district in central India on Friday, a local official told Reuters, the third such incident in the district in a year. • Three private hospitals in south Mumbai close to new patients amid coronavirus scare At least three private hospitals in India's financial capital Mumbai have shut their doors to new patients because of concerns about medical staff being exposed to the coronavirus, increasing stress on the city's health system, officials said on Thursday. • Indian court order for free coronavirus testing may hinder fight, say business leaders, health experts A decision by the Supreme Court of India to make testing for coronavirus free places an unfair financial burden on medical firms and could see a reduction in testing, already among the world's lowest, said business leaders and health experts. • S.Korea's Ssangyong Motor approves use of $33 million special fund from Mahindra South Korea's Ssangyong Motor on Sunday said it has approved the use of a $32.86 million special fund raised by its biggest shareholder to help ease liquidity concern amid cooling demand due to the coronavirus. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • OPEC, Russia approve biggest-ever oil cut to support prices amid coronavirus pandemic OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic in an unprecedented deal with fellow oil nations, including the United States, that could curb global oil supply by 20%. • China toughens restrictions on border with Russia as imported coronavirus cases hit record Chinese cities near the border with Russia said on Sunday they would tighten border controls and quarantine measures on arrivals from abroad after the number of imported cases of COVID-19 hit a record high. • Americans spend grim Easter Sunday at home as COVID-19 deaths near 22,000 Americans spent a glum Easter Sunday largely confined to their homes by the still-raging coronavirus pandemic as the U.S. death toll neared 22,000, with more than half a million confirmed cases nationwide. [nL2N2C002H POLL • India's inflation likely fell to a four-month low in March: Reuters poll India's retail inflation is expected to have dropped to a four-month low in March on softer food and fuel prices and as already slowing demand likely plummeted due to a nationwide lockdown towards the end of the month, a Reuters poll found. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2% lower at 9,054. • The Indian rupee is expected to rise against the U.S. currency amid a further pullback on the dollar index. Losses on Asian equities and U.S. futures, however, are expected to cap the rupee’s advance. • Indian government bonds will likely be largely unchanged in early trades before a fresh supply of state debt, while investors also await the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee’s latest meeting later in the day. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.47%-6.52% today, a trader with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street closed out the trading week on a high note on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve unleashed another program designed to buoy local governments and businesses crushed by massive closures to stem the coronavirus outbreak. • Global shares fell as investors braced for more signs of economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic although a landmark deal by OPEC and its allies to slash output helped oil prices climbed in volatile trade. • Commodity currencies slipped against safe-haven units such as the dollar and yen as a record output cut agreed by OPEC and other oil producing nations failed to offset broader concerns about global demand for resources. • Most U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as the Federal Reserve rolled out aggressive steps to prop up the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and weekly jobless claims remained huge. • Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel after major producers finally agreed their biggest-ever output cut, but gains were capped amid concern that it won't be enough to head off oversupply with the coronavirus pandemic hammering demand. • Gold prices were little changed but held near a one-month high scaled last week as mounting worries about the global economic outlook due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus measures kept bullion elevated. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 76.27/76.3 April 9 2082.02 crore (1951.28) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.5% Month-to-date (2951) crore (7144) crore Year-to-date (50981) crore (77071) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 76.10 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nidhi C Sai in Bengaluru)