Market News
April 13, 2020 / 3:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Morning News Call - India, April 13

8 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    5:30 pm: Government to release March consumer price inflation data in New
Delhi.

    LIVECHAT - MARKETS UPDATE
    Mike Dolan, Reuters Editor at Large, Finance & Markets, discusses the themes
in play for the upcoming week in markets at 3:30 pm IST. To join the
conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • India says it's ready to tackle rising virus cases, Bangladesh announces
farm relief
    India said on Sunday its hospital network is adequately prepared to tackle
the spread of the coronavirus, with over 100,000 beds ready to cater to a
potential surge in patient numbers.
    • RBI says coronavirus has "drastically altered" India's growth outlook
    The outlook for India's economic recovery has been sharply altered by the
coronavirus outbreak, the central bank said in its Monetary Policy Report,
underlining the pandemic's deepening impact on South Asia's engine of growth.

    • India set to ship drug sought by Trump for coronavirus
    India is set to begin shipping the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to the
United States where President Donald Trump has touted it as a potential weapon
against the coronavirus.
    • State minister says India set to extend nationwide lockdown to tackle
coronavirus
    The chief minister of Delhi state said on Saturday that Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend a nationwide lockdown to curb the
spread of the coronavirus, but the federal government did not confirm this
decision.
    • Two dead, four missing after India power plant dyke gives way
    Two people died and four others are missing, feared dead, after a fly ash
dyke gave way at a coal-fired power plant in the Singrauli district in central
India on Friday, a local official told Reuters, the third such incident in the
district in a year.
    • Three private hospitals in south Mumbai close to new patients amid
coronavirus scare
    At least three private hospitals in India's financial capital Mumbai have
shut their doors to new patients because of concerns about medical staff being
exposed to the coronavirus, increasing stress on the city's health system,
officials said on Thursday.
    • Indian court order for free coronavirus testing may hinder fight, say
business leaders, health experts
    A decision by the Supreme Court of India to make testing for coronavirus
free places an unfair financial burden on medical firms and could see a
reduction in testing, already among the world's lowest, said business leaders
and health experts.
    • S.Korea's Ssangyong Motor approves use of $33 million special fund from
Mahindra
    South Korea's Ssangyong Motor on Sunday said it has approved the use of a
$32.86 million special fund raised by its biggest shareholder to help ease
liquidity concern amid cooling demand due to the coronavirus.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • OPEC, Russia approve biggest-ever oil cut to support prices amid
coronavirus pandemic
    OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to
prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic in an unprecedented deal with
fellow oil nations, including the United States, that could curb global oil
supply by 20%.
    • China toughens restrictions on border with Russia as imported coronavirus
cases hit record
    Chinese cities near the border with Russia said on Sunday they would tighten
border controls and quarantine measures on arrivals from abroad after the number
of imported cases of COVID-19 hit a record high.
    • Americans spend grim Easter Sunday at home as COVID-19 deaths near 22,000
    Americans spent a glum Easter Sunday largely confined to their homes by the
still-raging coronavirus pandemic as the U.S. death toll neared 22,000, with
more than half a million confirmed cases nationwide. [nL2N2C002H
    
    
    POLL
    • India's inflation likely fell to a four-month low in March: Reuters poll
    India's retail inflation is expected to have dropped to a four-month low in
March on softer food and fuel prices and as already slowing demand likely
plummeted due to a nationwide lockdown towards the end of the month, a Reuters
poll found.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2% lower at 9,054.
    • The Indian rupee is expected to rise against the U.S. currency amid a
further pullback on the dollar index. Losses on Asian equities and U.S. futures,
however, are expected to cap the rupee’s advance.
    • Indian government bonds will likely be largely unchanged in early trades
before a fresh supply of state debt, while investors also await the minutes of
the Monetary Policy Committee’s latest meeting later in the day. The yield on
the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of
6.47%-6.52% today, a trader with a private bank said.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Wall Street closed out the trading week on a high note on Thursday as the
U.S. Federal Reserve unleashed another program designed to buoy local
governments and businesses crushed by massive closures to stem the coronavirus
outbreak.
    • Global shares fell as investors braced for more signs of economic damage
from the coronavirus pandemic although a landmark deal by OPEC and its allies to
slash output helped oil prices climbed in volatile trade.
    • Commodity currencies slipped against safe-haven units such as the dollar
and yen as a record output cut agreed by OPEC and other oil producing nations
failed to offset broader concerns about global demand for resources.
    • Most U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as the Federal Reserve rolled
out aggressive steps to prop up the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and
weekly jobless claims remained huge.
    • Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel after major producers finally
agreed their biggest-ever output cut, but gains were capped amid concern that it
won't be enough to head off oversupply with the coronavirus pandemic hammering
demand.
    • Gold prices were little changed but held near a one-month high scaled last
week as mounting worries about the global economic outlook due to the novel
coronavirus outbreak, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus measures kept
bullion elevated.
    
    
                   CLOSE       FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot         76.27/76.3  April 9          2082.02 crore  (1951.28) crore
 10-yr bond yield  6.5%        Month-to-date    (2951) crore   (7144) crore
                               Year-to-date     (50981) crore  (77071) crore
 (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)
    
    
    ($1 = 76.10 Indian rupees) 
 

 (Compiled by Nidhi C Sai in Bengaluru)
