Morning News Call - India, April 15

FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Government to release March wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. 1:00 pm: India Meteorological Department to issue monsoon forecast for 2020 in New Delhi. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India extends world's biggest lockdown, ignites protest by migrant workers India extended a lockdown on its 1.3 billion people until at least May 3 on Tuesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said economic sacrifices were needed to save lives as the number of coronavirus cases exceeded 10,000. • Indian retail inflation drops as coronavirus hits domestic demand India's retail inflation dropped to a four-month low in March, increasing the chances that the central bank will ease interest rates further in its efforts to encourage economic activity that has stalled amid the coronavirus outbreak. • India MPC minutes reiterate focus on mitigating COVID-19 risks to economy The impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy would depend on the depth, duration and diffusion of the crisis, the Reserve Bank of India said in the minutes of its emergency monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting in March. • India plans to fill strategic oil storage by the third week of May India plans to completely fill its strategic petroleum reserve by the third week of May by moving about 19 million barrels into the sites by then, the managing director of the country's SPR said on Tuesday. • Indian banks issue gag orders to employees over branch overcrowding - documents, sources State-owned banks in India have barred employees from posting pictures, video clips or messages on social media on issues such as overcrowding at bank branches during the coronavirus crisis, according to multiple sources and documents seen by Reuters. • India, Pakistan plan to restart some economic activity during coronavirus lockdown India and Pakistan are planning to partially reopen their economies to minimise the cost of restrictive measures imposed to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, officials in the two countries said on Monday. • India's 2019/20 fuel demand growth worst in over two decades India's annual fuel demand grew 0.2% in 2019/20, its worst growth rate in over two decades, dragged down by a hefty 17.8% decline in local consumption in March as steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 dented transport fuel sales. • Doctors worry as populous Indian state struggles with coronavirus tests Doctors say authorities in India's West Bengal state are slowing down the detection of coronavirus cases with a cumbersome, bureaucratic testing process that is putting health workers at risk. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Global economy in 2020 on track for sharpest downturn since 1930s -IMF The global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% during 2020 in a stunning coronavirus-driven collapse of activity that will mark the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. • China cuts medium-term borrowing costs by 20 bps, steps up fight against pandemic China's central bank cut the interest rate on its medium-term funding for financial institutions to the lowest level on record, in an attempt to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus health crisis. • Trump says close to plan to reopen economy possibly, in part, before May 1 President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is close to completing a plan to end the coronavirus shutdown and reopen the battered U.S. economy with some parts of the country likely to be ready to go before May 1. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 2% higher at 9,210. • The Indian rupee is expected to rise against the U.S. currency after upbeat risk appetite caused the dollar index to fall to its lowest in two weeks. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade largely unchanged in early session, as traders await new triggers on the fiscal and monetary front to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.47%-6.53% today, a trader with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks jumped on Tuesday as optimism that the Trump administration could move to ease lockdowns from the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed worrying earnings reports from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo. • Asian share markets took a breather as warnings of the worst global recession since the 1930s underlined the economic damage already done even as some countries tried to re-open for business. • The dollar nursed losses as investors cautiously returned to riskier currencies after U.S. President Donald Trump edged toward rolling back some restrictions put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic. • U.S. Treasury yields were mixed in quiet trading on Tuesday, with those at the long end drifting higher on cautious optimism that a plateauing of coronavirus cases would allow an economic reboot sooner than feared. • Oil prices rose as investors looked for bargains after the previous session's slump and on hopes that consuming countries will look to fill their strategic reserves, although oversupply fears and warnings of a deep recession capped gains. • Gold prices were steady, hovering close to a more-than-seven-year high hit in the previous session, as investor fears of a global economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic heightened, supporting the appeal of the safe-haven metal. 