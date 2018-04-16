Morning News Call - India, April 16

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Junior Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha to address India-France Aviation and Defense Cooperation meeting in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Government to release March wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. 3:30 pm: India Meteorological Department to issue monsoon forecast for 2018 in New Delhi. 4:45 pm: Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address India-France Aviation and Defense Cooperation meeting in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - FX WEEK AHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 1530 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Infosys forecasts healthy growth, unwinds Sikka's acquisitions Infosys forecast healthy revenue growth on Friday as its new chief executive moved to put his stamp on the country's second-largest IT services firm with a new set of strategic priorities and plans to unwind deals done by his predecessor. • March exports fall amid trade tensions India's merchandise exports fell for the first time in five months in March and the trade deficit widened amid concerns over global trade and U.S. moves to review a programme allowing duty-free imports of goods. • Malaysia's IHH tops Manipal Hospital's bid for Fortis Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Berhad on Thursday offered to buy India's Fortis Healthcare, sparking a potential three-way takeover battle for the company at a time when interest in Indian healthcare assets is rising. • Jaguar Land Rover to cut output and jobs due to Brexit, diesel slump -source Jaguar Land Rover will cut around 1,000 jobs and production at two of its English factories due to a fall in sales caused by uncertainty around Brexit and confusion over diesel policy, a source told Reuters. • Microsoft auditing partner KPMG's anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents Microsoft is investigating the methods partner KPMG uses to crack down on the illegal use of its software in India, after a complaint from a senior member of the country's ruling political party, documents seen by Reuters showed. • Reliance's telecom unit Jio raises about $500 mln via Samurai loan Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said it has raised 53.5 billion yen through a loan from Japanese banks. • India's federal police files case against former UCO Bank Chairman India's federal police said on Saturday it has filed a case against a former chairman of state-run UCO Bank and several business executives alleging criminal conspiracy that caused a loss of 6.21 billion rupees. • Indian lawmaker arrested over rape as protests mount A lawmaker from India's ruling party was arrested on Friday in connection with the rape of a teenager, police said, after days of protests by activists accusing authorities of failing to investigate the case and other attacks. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Russia's Putin predicts global 'chaos' if West hits Syria again Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that further Western attacks on Syria would bring chaos to world affairs, as Washington prepared to increase pressure on Russia with new economic sanctions. • Former Japan PM Koizumi says embattled Abe may quit in June - magazine Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, plagued by suspected cronyism scandals and cover-ups and with his ratings sliding, will likely step down in June, former leader Junichiro Koizumi was quoted as telling a weekly magazine. • Fired FBI director Comey says Trump 'morally unfit' - ABC News interview Former FBI director James Comey said in an ABC News interview on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump is a dangerous, "morally unfit" leader doing "tremendous damage" to institutional norms. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were at 10,445.00, down 0.6 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is likely to edge lower against the dollar, in line with Asian peers, as demand for the greenback may rebound amid bets that the situation involving the U.S. and Syria may not escalate further. • Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher in early trade amid lower-than-expected supply from state government papers this week.The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 7.40 percent-7.46 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. equity index futures rose on Sunday as financial market trading resumed for the first time since the United States, Britain and France hit Syria with missile strikes in retaliation for a suspected poison gas attack. • Asian share markets were mixed and oil prices fell as relief U.S.-led strikes on Syria looked unlikely to escalate was tempered by concerns at Russia's potential reaction to new sanctions from Washington. • The dollar firmed, hovering near a two-month high against the yen, after the market gained some clarity following military strikes on Syria by the United States and its allies at the weekend. • The U.S. Treasury yield curve hovered at its lowest level in more than a decade on Friday as short-dated yields rose more than longer-dated ones this week on expectations of further interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve. • Gold prices edged higher, even as the dollar and equity markets firmed on relief that weekend missile strikes against Syria by the United States, France and Britain may be a one-off event. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 65.26/65.29 April 13 -$61.15 mln -$11.49 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.62 pct Month-to-date -$167.76 mln $14.32 mln Year-to-date $2 bln $734.95 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 65.2500 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru)