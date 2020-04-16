Morning News Call - India, April 16

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled.​ LIVECHAT - BONDS FOCUS Reuters bonds correspondents discuss European government debt at 4:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India March exports shrink, outlook grim as coronavirus hits demand India's merchandise exports shrank by more than one-third from a year ago, hit by a fall in global demand and shipments due to the new coronavirus, and analysts warned of a grim outlook for exports in 2020 as global economic activity collapses. • India, Pakistan seek to lift some curbs to help millions hit by coronavirus lockdowns India will allow industries located in the countryside to reopen next week, as well as resuming farm activities to reduce the pain for millions of people hit by a lengthy shutdown in its coronavirus battle, the government said on Wednesday. • India agrees to sell hydroxychloroquine to Malaysia to help fight COVID-19 India has agreed to sell hydroxychloroquine tablets to Malaysia for use in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a Malaysian minister told Reuters on Wednesday, with New Delhi partially lifting its bar on exports of the anti-malarial drug. • Wipro flags coronavirus hit, challenges ahead Indian software services firm Wipro on Wednesday said it would not forecast revenue for the next quarter because of the uncertain market conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Vistara defers payments to some suppliers: internal memo Indian airline Vistara has negotiated a reduction and deferment of payments to some suppliers to conserve cash, the airline's CEO said in an internal memo, after the government extended India's lockdown to contain the coronavirus. • India's monsoon rains seen average in 2020: weather office India is likely to receive average monsoon rains this year, the state-run weather office said on Wednesday, raising expectations of higher farm output in Asia's third-biggest economy, which is reeling from a coronavirus lockdown. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Pandemic to bring Asia's 2020 growth to halt for 1st time in 60 years: IMF Asia's economic growth this year will grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years, as the coronavirus crisis takes an "unprecedented" toll on the region's service sector and major export destinations, the International Monetary Fund said. • WHO regrets Trump funding halt as global coronavirus cases top 2 million The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday he regrets U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull funding for the agency, but that now is the time for the world to unite in its fight against the new coronavirus. • Japan business mood slumps to decade low on coronavirus hit: Reuters Tankan Japanese business confidence plunged to fresh decade lows in April as firms reported widespread damage from the coronavirus pandemic which is threatening to throw the world economy into recession, the Reuters Tankan survey showed. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.5% lower at 8,887.30. • The Indian rupee is expected to decline against the dollar, tracking broad weakness in Asian peers and shares after U.S. retail sales and industrial output posted a historic plunge. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade higher in early session on growing hopes of further monetary easing to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a 6.39%-6.46% range today, a trader with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as dismal economic data and first-quarter earnings reports compounded concerns over the extent of damage from the coronavirus outbreak. • World stock markets fell, while bonds and the dollar held on to hefty gains, after a coronavirus-driven plunge in U.S. retail sales and factory production and increasing gloomy economic outlooks for Asia. • U.S. Treasury yields fell across the board on Wednesday as risk aversion flared up again after data showed the coronavirus pandemic decimating U.S. consumer demand and manufacturing activity. • Oil rose, with U.S. crude rebounding from near-20-year lows in the previous session on hopes that a big build-up in U.S. inventories may mean producers have little option but to deepen output cuts as the coronavirus pandemic ravages demand. • Gold prices inched higher as fears of a deep global recession due to the novel coronavirus outbreak were heightened by bleak U.S. economic data, while a stronger dollar limited the metal's gains. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 76.48/76.51 April 15 (1,062.70) crore (478.68) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.4% Month-to-date (2,127) crore (9,022) crore Year-to-date (50,157) crore (78,949) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 76.55 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nidhi C Sai in Bengaluru)