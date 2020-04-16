Market News
Morning News Call - India, April 16



    FACTORS TO WATCH
    No major events are scheduled.​
    
    LIVECHAT - BONDS FOCUS
    Reuters bonds correspondents discuss European government debt at 4:00 pm
IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • India March exports shrink, outlook grim as coronavirus hits demand
    India's merchandise exports shrank by more than one-third from a year ago,
hit by a fall in global demand and shipments due to the new coronavirus, and
analysts warned of a grim outlook for exports in 2020 as global economic
activity collapses.
    • India, Pakistan seek to lift some curbs to help millions hit by
coronavirus lockdowns
    India will allow industries located in the countryside to reopen next week,
as well as resuming farm activities to reduce the pain for millions of people
hit by a lengthy shutdown in its coronavirus battle, the government said on
Wednesday.
    • India agrees to sell hydroxychloroquine to Malaysia to help fight COVID-19
    India has agreed to sell hydroxychloroquine tablets to Malaysia for use in
the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a Malaysian minister told Reuters on
Wednesday, with New Delhi partially lifting its bar on exports of the
anti-malarial drug.
    • Wipro flags coronavirus hit, challenges ahead
    Indian software services firm Wipro on Wednesday said it would not forecast
revenue for the next quarter because of the uncertain market conditions caused
by the coronavirus pandemic.
    Vistara defers payments to some suppliers: internal memo
    Indian airline Vistara has negotiated a reduction and deferment of payments
to some suppliers to conserve cash, the airline's CEO said in an internal memo,
after the government extended India's lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

    • India's monsoon rains seen average in 2020: weather office
    India is likely to receive average monsoon rains this year, the state-run
weather office said on Wednesday, raising expectations of higher farm output in
Asia's third-biggest economy, which is reeling from a coronavirus lockdown.

    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Pandemic to bring Asia's 2020 growth to halt for 1st time in 60 years: IMF
    Asia's economic growth this year will grind to a halt for the first time in
60 years, as the coronavirus crisis takes an "unprecedented" toll on the
region's service sector and major export destinations, the International
Monetary Fund said.
    • WHO regrets Trump funding halt as global coronavirus cases top 2 million
    The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday he regrets
U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull funding for the agency, but that
now is the time for the world to unite in its fight against the new coronavirus.

    • Japan business mood slumps to decade low on coronavirus hit: Reuters
Tankan
    Japanese business confidence plunged to fresh decade lows in April as firms
reported widespread damage from the coronavirus pandemic which is threatening to
throw the world economy into recession, the Reuters Tankan survey showed.

    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.5% lower at 8,887.30.
    • The Indian rupee is expected to decline against the dollar, tracking broad
weakness in Asian peers and shares after U.S. retail sales and industrial output
posted a historic plunge.
    • Indian government bonds are likely to trade higher in early session on
growing hopes of further monetary easing to mitigate the economic impact of the
coronavirus-induced lockdown. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in
2029 is likely to trade in a 6.39%-6.46% range today, a trader with a private
bank said.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as dismal economic data and first-quarter
earnings reports compounded concerns over the extent of damage from the
coronavirus outbreak.
    • World stock markets fell, while bonds and the dollar held on to hefty
gains, after a coronavirus-driven plunge in U.S. retail sales and factory
production and increasing gloomy economic outlooks for Asia.
    • U.S. Treasury yields fell across the board on Wednesday as risk aversion
flared up again after data showed the coronavirus pandemic decimating U.S.
consumer demand and manufacturing activity.
    • Oil rose, with U.S. crude rebounding from near-20-year lows in the
previous session on hopes that a big build-up in U.S. inventories may mean
producers have little option but to deepen output cuts as the coronavirus
pandemic ravages demand.
    • Gold prices inched higher as fears of a deep global recession due to the
novel coronavirus outbreak were heightened by bleak U.S. economic data, while a
stronger dollar limited the metal's gains.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES          DEBT
 PNDF spot         76.48/76.51  April 15         (1,062.70) crore  (478.68) crore
 10-yr bond yield  6.4%         Month-to-date    (2,127) crore     (9,022) crore
                                Year-to-date     (50,157) crore    (78,949) crore
 
    (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)
    
    
    ($1 = 76.55 Indian rupees) 
 

 (Compiled by Nidhi C Sai in Bengaluru)
